Truehand Inc Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Truehand Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,558 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.2% of Truehand Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $64.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

