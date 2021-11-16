Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 338 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.9% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,412,000 after acquiring an additional 157,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after acquiring an additional 98,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,899,000 after acquiring an additional 323,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,662,000 after buying an additional 303,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $368.45 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $238.69 and a 52-week high of $372.12. The company has a market capitalization of $232.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.32.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

