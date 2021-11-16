Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) shares were down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 11,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 203,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCU shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 11.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 122.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCU. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 2,856.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 23.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

