Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.72

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.72 and last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 1195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $512.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $331,470.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $364,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,578 shares of company stock worth $729,391. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 663.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 130.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 107,280.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the third quarter worth $204,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.