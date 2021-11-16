Ycash (YEC) Price Up 29% Over Last Week

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001200 BTC on major exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $36,336.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.55 or 0.00278235 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00100765 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.00140642 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000141 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,795,138 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.