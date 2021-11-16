IMS Capital Management Purchases 45 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Mastercard by 13.5% during the third quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.43.

NYSE:MA opened at $362.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.42. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.38 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

