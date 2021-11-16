IMS Capital Management Purchases 85 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IMS Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $167.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.01 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

