$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings. Pretium Resources posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pretium Resources.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PVG. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.42. 116,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 0.82.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.