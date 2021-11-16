Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. is a provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. It delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports and more. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, China, Japan and Korea. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc., formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Get Summit Wireless Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ WISA remained flat at $$2.23 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,266. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 23,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.