Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. is a provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. It delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports and more. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, China, Japan and Korea. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc., formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “
NASDAQ WISA remained flat at $$2.23 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,266. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.33.
About Summit Wireless Technologies
Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.