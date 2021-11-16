Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Peter D. Williams Sells 15,000 Shares

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Peter D. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.91, for a total transaction of C$388,624.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,119,238.56.

Peter D. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

On Thursday, October 21st, Peter D. Williams bought 15,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.14 per share, with a total value of C$197,100.00.

SEA traded down C$0.10 on Tuesday, hitting C$25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,504. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -536.81. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$18.95 and a 12 month high of C$29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.03. Equities analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.