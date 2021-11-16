3,318 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.86. 742,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,923,127. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $174.28 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

