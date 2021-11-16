Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.99. 381,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,929,561. The stock has a market cap of $274.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

