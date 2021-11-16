Pacifica Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.80.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

