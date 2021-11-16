Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS.

NASDAQ:KALA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.11. 42,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $49,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,591 shares of company stock valued at $89,264. 30.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 439.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 83,819 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KALA. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.