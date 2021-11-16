Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,319 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.2% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Target by 6.7% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,775 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Target by 1.0% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,843 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Target by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $1,761,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.89. 22,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,713. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $160.51 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

