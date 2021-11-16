Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RKLY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.78. 48,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,191. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90. Rockley Photonics has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $16.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rockley Photonics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rockley Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

