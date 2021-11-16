Analysts Expect Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.86 Million

Equities analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) will post sales of $9.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.01 million and the lowest is $9.70 million. Marrone Bio Innovations posted sales of $7.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full year sales of $43.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.20 million to $45.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $55.25 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $57.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MBII shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Aegis reduced their price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.71.

Shares of MBII stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.84. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $148.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.31. Marrone Bio Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,208,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBII. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 1,345,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 614,747 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

