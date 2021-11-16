Vision Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,758. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $93.15 and a 52-week high of $123.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

