Nexus Investment Management ULC Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nexus Investment Management ULC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 3.5% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $32,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. blooom inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,603,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.48 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.