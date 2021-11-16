Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FREQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 988.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 10,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FREQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.41. 1,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.09. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 19.09 and a current ratio of 19.09.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.16). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a negative net margin of 152.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.