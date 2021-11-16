The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) will post $15.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $16.00 million. Alkaline Water reported sales of $10.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $62.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.37 million to $62.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $80.66 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

WTER traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,709. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. Alkaline Water has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

