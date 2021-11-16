New Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 4.7% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 1.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 2.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $300.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $197.86 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.20 and a 200-day moving average of $270.23.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on AON shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.43.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.