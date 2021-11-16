Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST stock opened at $115.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.92 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.69.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.