Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $5.26 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.5% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,970.46 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,012.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,837.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,640.35. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.