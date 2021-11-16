NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management grew its position in NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in NIKE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $168.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,839 shares of company stock worth $38,224,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

