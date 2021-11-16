Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Decreases By 70.3%

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the October 14th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DMO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.07. 23,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,435. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $16.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 16.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $334,000.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

