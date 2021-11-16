Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Decreases By 75.0%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 14th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE BYM traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,803. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.60. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

