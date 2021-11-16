GlobalBoost-Y Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $856,553.19 and $19,168.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,408.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,274.38 or 0.07075823 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.96 or 0.00390606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $606.55 or 0.01004087 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00085063 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.07 or 0.00408994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.93 or 0.00271363 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004944 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

