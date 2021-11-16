CryptoFlow Market Capitalization Hits $222,368.08 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 21.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $222,368.08 and $437.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00069371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00071470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00094368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,487.70 or 1.00131563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,251.44 or 0.07037846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CFLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.