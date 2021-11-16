VeraBank N.A. Buys 155 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.16.

Shares of UPS traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.54. 43,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,033. The company has a market cap of $186.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.00 and its 200-day moving average is $201.79. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

