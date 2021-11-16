Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $280,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $118.03. The company had a trading volume of 105,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $108.60 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.38 and a 200-day moving average of $126.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 88.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.