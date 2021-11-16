Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Magic Software Enterprises updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

MGIC stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $24.55. 223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,016. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 147.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

