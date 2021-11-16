GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. GDS updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

GDS traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.60. 38,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,991. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -59.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.62. GDS has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

