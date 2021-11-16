Analysts Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Announce $1.66 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will announce $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.73. QCR reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of QCRH traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.58. 893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,428. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.01. QCR has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $898.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. QCR’s payout ratio is 4.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of QCR by 32.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

