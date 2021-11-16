$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver also reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE:AG traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $13.50. 214,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.92. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0049 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 26.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $439,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883,449 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $33,035,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,942,000 after purchasing an additional 764,944 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $10,421,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $8,255,000. 29.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

