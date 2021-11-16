Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will post sales of $286.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.00 million to $286.61 million. Standard Motor Products posted sales of $282.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Standard Motor Products news, EVP Dale Burks sold 2,141 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $113,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 8,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $369,172.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,275 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMP stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.37. 808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,075. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.42. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $39.09 and a twelve month high of $55.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

