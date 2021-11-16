Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.90. Entegris posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.44.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.76. Entegris has a 52 week low of $85.17 and a 52 week high of $152.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $708,450.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,692 shares of company stock worth $9,091,441 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.5% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

