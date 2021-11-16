Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Lake Street Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.2% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $395.81. 406,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,166,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $375.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $288.07 and a 1-year high of $400.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

