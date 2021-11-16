Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.45. The stock had a trading volume of 109,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,654,205. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.35. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $217.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

