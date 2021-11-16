First National Bank of South Miami Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.05.

LOW opened at $234.92 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $239.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $162.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.