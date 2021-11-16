iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 33,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 25,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

