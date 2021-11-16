Lobstex Price Hits $0.0788 on Top Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $483,214.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0788 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,761,386 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

