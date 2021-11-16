Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,966 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 121.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,195,000 after purchasing an additional 222,850 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 215.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $450,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.23. 207,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,347,240. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

