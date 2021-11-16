Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 8.6% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,162 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,039,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,704 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.57. 15,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,093. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.58 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

