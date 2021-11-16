ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Purchases 2,050 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.21. 2,975,970 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.