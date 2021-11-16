iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Holdings Decreased by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.94. The company had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,176. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.36. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.81 and a 12 month high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.