Brokerages Anticipate Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $387.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will post $387.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $381.30 million and the highest is $390.00 million. Leslie’s posted sales of $381.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Leslie’s.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. 29,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,310. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 32.56. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth about $11,453,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 5.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 58,071 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 339,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 47,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 151,416 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

