SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.87

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.87 and last traded at $71.82, with a volume of 43452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.19.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.46.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.