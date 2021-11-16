Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.94

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.94 and last traded at $71.70, with a volume of 460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.79.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,615,000 after acquiring an additional 21,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,558,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,577,000 after acquiring an additional 53,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 303,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.