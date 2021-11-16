Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSO) Short Interest Down 76.9% in October

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the October 14th total of 145,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,002,060,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Grow Solutions stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 227,723,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,242,266. Grow Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
About Grow Solutions
