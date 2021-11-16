Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSO) Short Interest Down 76.9% in October

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRSO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the October 14th total of 145,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,002,060,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Grow Solutions stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 227,723,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,242,266. Grow Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Get Grow Solutions alerts:

About Grow Solutions

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the business of growing, processing and dispensing legal cannabis and legal cannabis infused products. The company was founded on May 1, 1981 and is headquartered in Jackson, WY.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Grow Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grow Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.